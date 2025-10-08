OmniBSIC Bank Completes Ninth Health Walk

A section of participants during the walk

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana, the fastest-growing bank in Ghana, has concluded the ninth edition of its quarterly Health Walk, reaffirming its commitment to promoting a culture of wellness, social connection, and community empowerment among staff, customers, and the wider public.

The event brought together employees, customers, vendors, and fitness enthusiasts in a shared commitment to healthy living.

Chairperson of the OmniBSIC Health Walk Committee, Akyaa Arhin Addo-Kufuor, said the growth of the event reflects the bank’s broader purpose beyond financial services. “Every edition has surpassed the previous one. What started as a wellness activity for staff has now become a national event that attracts people from Kumasi, Takoradi, and other parts of Ghana. It shows the kind of impact we’re making not only in banking but in people’s everyday lives,” she said.

She explained that the Health Walk was introduced to raise awareness about the dangers of sedentary lifestyles, especially among professionals. “We realised that many of us spend long hours at our desks, and it was important to remind ourselves and others that health must come first. The walk is our way of encouraging regular exercise and balance, even in demanding work environments,” she noted.

Beyond its fitness focus, the Health Walk has become a vibrant community fair, offering opportunities for small businesses to showcase their products and services at no cost.

Mrs. Addo-Kufuor said this element of inclusivity has been one of the most rewarding outcomes. “We do not charge vendors to participate. They come, they sell, and they connect with new customers. It is our way of giving back to the business community and helping enterprises grow,” she said.

According to her, the initiative has strengthened OmniBSIC’s relationship with its customers and enhanced its reputation as a forward-looking bank.

Mrs. Addo-Kufuor noted that the committee has deliberately kept the format dynamic to sustain enthusiasm. “We like to keep people guessing. Every edition is a little different; new routes, new experiences, new energy. People now call ahead just to find out where the next walk will be,” she said.

A Sports Desk Report