Cabinet Approves Sports Levy Bill

The government has approved a proposal to introduce a Sports Levy as the main source of revenue for Ghana’s upcoming Sports Development Fund, marking a major step toward sustainable financing for national sports.

According to officials, the proposal which received cabinet approval two weeks ago has also been endorsed by President John Dramani Mahama, paving the way for the final bill to be presented to Parliament when it reconvenes.

Treasurer of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Evans Yeboah, explained that the levy will serve as a dedicated funding stream for sports growth and infrastructure.

“There is an incoming Sports Levy that would go into the fund, with a top-up from the Gaming Commission, creating a revolving fund within the sector,” Yeboah stated.

He added that the government plans to operationalise the Sports Development Fund in 2026, noting that preparations are underway for its official launch.

“We are hoping that by the end of the year or by the first quarter of next year, the Sports Fund will be launched to assist all national federations,” he said.

Once passed by Parliament, the Fund will become the primary source of financing for the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, supporting both capital projects and operational expenses.

Yeboah further emphasised that the Fund will prioritise support for national sports federations, particularly those competing in world championships and major international events.

“There will be a pool of funds reserved to assist national federations, with top priority given to global competitions,” he concluded.

By Wletsu Ransford