Mahama Rewards UDS Football Team

President John Dramani Mahama has honoured the University for Development Studies (UDS) with a cash reward of GH¢500,000 for their historic victory at the FISU World University Football Tournament in China.

The UDS football team made continental history as the first African university to win the prestigious global competition, stunning Brazil’s Paulista University 2–1 in a dramatic final. Despite conceding within the opening 10 seconds, captain Mohammed Sulemana equalised in stoppage time before Ezedeen Alhassan clinched the winner with a brilliant header from a corner in extra time.

During a courtesy call at the Jubilee House, the victorious team presented their trophy to President Mahama, who commended their resilience and sportsmanship. He lauded the players for “lifting Ghana’s flag high” and inspiring young athletes across Africa to pursue excellence through discipline and teamwork.

The UDS contingent arrived home on Sunday, October 5, to a rousing reception at the Kotoka International Airport, where fans, students, and sports officials gathered to celebrate their remarkable achievement.

By Wletsu Ransford