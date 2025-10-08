Black Stars Eye Early Qualification For 2026 World Cup

Ghana will be hoping to book a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on the Central African Republic (CAR) today, October 8, 2025 in Morocco.

The Black Stars currently boast a three-point lead in Group I, ahead of the fixture against CAR, with victory enough to see them advance into the global showpiece.

Otto Addo’s side has dropped just five points throughout the games played in the qualifiers, coming against Comoros (1-0 loss) and Chad (1-1).

CAR sit fifth on the table with just five points from eight games so far, leaving them out of the race to qualify for the World Cup.

Ghana go into Wednesday’s fixture on the back of a draw against Chad and a 1-0 win over Mali at the Accra Sports Stadium during the September international break, while CAR lost both of their games against Madagascar and Comoros, respectively.

Otto Addo is expected to have a full complement of the squad on Tuesday as he currently has 23 players available. Twenty players were involved in the team’s second training session in Casablanca before their departure to Meknes, where they take on CAR.

The gaffer’s 24-man squad has just two new faces, with Kojo Peprah Oppong of OGC Nice and Medeama’s Prince Owusu coming into the team. Abdul Fatawu Issahaku and Alidu Seidu, who suffered long-term injuries to the cruciate ligament, have also returned to the Black Stars fold for the final round of qualifiers.

The Black Stars are hoping to qualify for the fifth World Cup since 2006, having missed only the 2018 edition during that period.