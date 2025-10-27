Ashanti Region Stages Comeback To Beat Volta 3–1 In MTN Elite U-19 Opener

Team Ashanit celebrating their victory

Ashanti Region produced a spirited second-half performance to rally from behind and secure a 3–1 victory over Volta Region in their opening Group B fixture at the ongoing MTN Elite U-19 Championship at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

Volta Region started brightly and broke the deadlock in the 9th minute through captain Nathaniel Adanu, whose early strike gave his side the lead and set the tone for an exciting encounter.

After the break, Ashanti Region regrouped strongly and restored parity in the 47th minute. Their sustained pressure throughout the second half eventually paid off when Julios Owusu confidently converted a penalty in the 86th minute to put Ashanti ahead.

Substitute Sarfo King then sealed victory deep into stoppage time, finishing off a well-rehearsed training-ground move to complete a memorable comeback.

The win gives Ashanti Region the perfect start to their campaign and positions them as early contenders in what promises to be a fiercely competitive tournament.

In other Group B fixtures scheduled for later in the day, Northern Region were set to take on Western Region, while Greater Accra faced Upper East to wrap up Saturday’s matches at the Technical Centre.

The 11-day tournament, running from October 23 to November 2, 2025, features ten Regional Football Association (RFA) U-19 teams from across Ghana.

It serves as a vital platform for the nation’s most promising young talents to showcase their skills, gain experience, and attract the attention of national youth team selectors and professional scouts.

Proudly sponsored by MTN Ghana, the Elite U-19 Championship forms a key part of the GFA’s “Power to the Youth” initiative — a development programme aimed at identifying, nurturing, and promoting young footballers.

Beyond competition, the tournament emphasises values such as discipline, teamwork, and perseverance, reflecting Ghana’s long-term vision of building a strong foundation for future football excellence.

BY Wletsu Ransford