GFA Holds Special Thanksgiving Service At Maamobi Mosque

Kurt Okraku (R) embracing Sheikh Zakariah Addo

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) on Friday, October 24, 2025, held a special thanksgiving service at the Imam Malik Hamburg Mosque in Maamobi, Accra, to express gratitude to Allah for the Black Stars’ qualification to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The solemn service brought together key figures from Ghana’s football fraternity, including GFA President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, Chief of Staff Michael Osekre, Executive Council Member Eugene Noel Nobel, Deputy General Secretary Ama Brobey-Williams, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, and Head of PR and Strategy Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe.

Also present were prominent football administrators such as GHALCA Chairman John Ansah, Accra Hearts of Oak Director Alhaji Brimah Akanbi, Tudu Mighty Jets President Abdullah Waheed (popularly known as Abu Sondonko), Dreams FC President Jiji Mohammed Alifoe and Vice President Prince Abdul Hamid.

The event also drew several FA staff and members of the Ghana Supporters Union led by their president, Moro Issaka Polo.

The GFA delegation was warmly received by the mosque’s leadership, led by Sheikh Zakariah Addo, Malam Abdul Razak Iddriss, and Alhaji Iddriss Yusif (Cliff).

The clerics commended the Association for its efforts in reviving Ghanaian football and offered prayers for continued success for the Black Stars and all national teams.

In his address, GFA President Kurt Okraku expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Muslim community for their unwavering prayers and support during Ghana’s World Cup qualification campaign.

He called for their continued intercession as the Black Stars prepare for the global tournament in 2026.

The mosque’s leadership, in turn, assured the FA of their continuous spiritual support and praised the Association’s recent achievements — including the Black Starlets’ qualification for the U-17 AFCON, the impressive performances of the Black Queens, and President Okraku’s elevation as CAF 2nd Vice President.

The Maamobi thanksgiving service forms part of the GFA’s interfaith celebration of Ghana’s World Cup qualification, which will continue with a Christian service on Sunday, October 26, 2025, at the Christ the King Anglican Church in Sakumono.

BY Wletsu Ransford