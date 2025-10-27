Black Queens Return Home After 3–0 Win Over Egypt in WAFCON Qualifier

Some of the players at the airport

THE BLACK Queens have returned to Ghana following an emphatic 3–0 victory over Egypt in the first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifiers in Ismailia.

The team arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday afternoon to a warm reception and will immediately switch focus to preparations for the decisive return leg, scheduled for Tuesday, October 28, 2025, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goals from Doris Boaduwaa, Mary Amponsah, and Grace Asantewaa sealed a commanding first-leg advantage for the Queens, putting Ghana in a strong position to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.

The team is expected to resume training on Saturday as they aim to finish the job in front of their home supporters. The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has indicated that a detailed training schedule will be announced in due course.

The Black Queens will be hoping to replicate their first-leg performance and secure qualification as part of their quest to make a return to the continental stage at the 2026 WAFCON.

BY Wletsu Ransford