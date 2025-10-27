Shatta Wale Meets Charterhouse, Explores Future Partnership

Shatta Wale in a chat with Charterhouse boss

As part of his gratitude tour to organisations that supported the recently held ShattaFest, Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale visited Charterhouse, organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, last Saturday.

The meeting included discussions between Shatta Wale, Sammy Flex, Head of Public Relations, and Theresa Ayoade, CEO of Charterhouse, along with her executive team. The focus was on potential future collaborations.

During the meeting, Sammy Flex emphasised that the visit was a thoughtful initiative aimed at strengthening their relationship with the production giant. “As a team, we believed it was important to personally thank Charterhouse for their support and to foster a closer connection as we look forward to collaborating more in the future,” Flex stated.

He also highlighted that the visit was part of a broader effort to acknowledge all major partners who played crucial roles in making ShattaFest 2025 one of the largest musical events in Ghana’s history.

This move has ignited a wave of online discussions and industry speculation, with many suggesting it could signal Shatta Wale’s potential return to the Ghana Music Awards—an event organised annually by Charterhouse.

The dancehall star has been absent from the awards for several years following his highly publicised altercation with fellow musician Stonebwoy during the 2019 edition, which resulted in a temporary ban for both artistes.

While neither Shatta Wale nor Charterhouse has confirmed any official plans regarding the awards, entertainment observers view this meeting as a promising sign of reconciliation.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke