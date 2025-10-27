Mbeumo, Diallo ‘Shake It To The Max’ Dance Causes Stir

Mbeumo and Diallo dancing

Two of Manchester United stars, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo became the centre of attention after dancing to Moliy’s “Shake it to the Max” following their 4-2 win against Brighton at Old Trafford.

After Mbeumo scored the goal, Amad Diallo joined the celebration by dancing to the “Shake it to the Max” challenge, highlighting the track’s worldwide influence.

Moliy’s “Shake it to the Max” challenge has gained significant attention globally, with various personalities and creatives joining the trend.

It will be recalled renowned fashion model Claudia K created a challenge for Shenseea’s verse in the song.

Internet sensations, Davy and Mélo created a challenge for the hook of “Shake it to the Max”.

Ghanaian musician Archipalago also created his own version of the song, but received mixed reviews. Others include Shenseea and Skillibeng, Cardi B and Tyla among other international stars, who have vibed to the track. Samini, Stonebwoy, and Edem have also created their own refixes of the hit song.

The song has garnered significant accolades, including multiple gold certifications in various countries, including Gold in France for selling 100,000 units, in New Zealand for selling 15,000 units, in Greece for streaming equivalent to 1,000,000 streams.

Also, it has received gold certification in the United Kingdom for selling 400,000 units and in the US for selling over 500,000 units.

In terms of chart performances, it reached number one on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart, peaked at number one on the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart for seven consecutive weeks among others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke