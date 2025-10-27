Abigail Ashley Is 3G Director Of Health Advocacy & Empowerment

Abigail Ashley

3G Media has introduced Abigail Ashley, a distinguished health advocate, broadcast journalist, and philanthropist, as its Director of Health Advocacy and Empowerment.

Abigail Ashley is widely recognised for her commitment to public health education and wellness empowerment across Ghana and beyond. Through her radio and television work, she has inspired millions with her resilience and advocacy on preventive healthcare, lifestyle awareness, and patient support initiatives.

In her new role with 3G Media, Abigail will spearhead initiatives focused on health education, wellness outreach, and community empowerment, reinforcing the organisation’s mission to celebrate excellence and impact within the Ghanaian and African diaspora.

Her appointment reflects 3G Media’s continued dedication to promoting not only entertainment and culture but also health and social transformation.