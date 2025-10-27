Petitioner Questions GTEC DG’s Credentials

Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai

The Governing Board of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has been petitioned to provide information on the academic credentials and professorial appointment of the Commission’s Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai.

The petition was submitted by one Mr. Kwame Simpe Ofori.

Mr. Ofori’s petition, dated October 24, 2025, was submitted under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989).

According to the petitioner, the request was “in the public interest.”

He emphasised that it was also based on the need for transparency, accountability, and integrity within Ghana’s tertiary education sector.

“Since research productivity remains a fundamental requirement for the award of professorial status, clarification on this matter will reinforce confidence in the processes governing academic promotions and appointments within Ghana’s tertiary-education landscape,” a portion of the letter reads.

In the letter copied to the Minister for Education, the Chairman of the Public Services Commission, and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Mr. Ofori urged GTEC to respond within the statutory timeframe prescribed under the Right to Information Act.

In response to the petition, the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, in a letter signed by GTEC’s Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr. Jerry Sarfo, affirmed the credibility of his academic and professional qualifications.

According to Mr. Sarfo, Prof. Abdulai obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree with First Class Honours in Philosophy and Religions from the University of Ghana (1998–2001). He proceeded to the United States, where he earned a Master of Arts in International Affairs from Ohio University (2003–2005) and a Doctor of Education in Curriculum and Instruction from West Virginia University (2005–2009).

He later obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Teaching and Learning in Higher Education from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) (2016–2017).

The letter further noted that Prof. Abdulai was a Lecturer at UEW from 2010 to 2014, Senior Lecturer from 2014 to 2017, and Associate Professor from 2017 to the present. He also served as Deputy Director-General of GTEC (2020–2023), Acting Director-General (2023–2024), and Director-General since 2024.