Ashanti Region’s Council of State Elections Turns Chaotic

Chaos erupted during the Council of State elections in the Ashanti Region as unidentified individuals stormed the voting center, disrupting the ballot sorting and counting process.

Eyewitnesses reported that the attackers overturned tables, vandalized ballot boxes, and scattered election materials, forcing Electoral Commission (EC) officials to halt proceedings.

The disturbance is believed to have been sparked by the unexpected loss of Yaw Owusu Obimpeh, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate who was widely seen as a strong contender.

Aggrieved supporters allegedly instigated the violence, demanding a review of the results.

Security personnel on-site struggled to control the situation, leading to a temporary suspension of the election.

In response, additional law enforcement officers have been deployed to restore calm and secure electoral materials.

The Electoral Commission has yet to issue an official statement regarding the disruption or the next steps for concluding the election.

By David Afum