Alhaji Mumuni Elected NR Council of State Representative

Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni addressing journalists after the election

Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni, 75, has been elected as the Northern Regional Council of State Representative.

Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni polled 26 votes Richard Andani Yakubu secured 4 votes while Nyande Abdul Raqib obtained 2 votes and Adam Husseini did not get any vote.

Alhaji Muhammad Mumuni was the Secretary General of the ACP – African, Caribbean, and Pacific group of states, and former Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Attah Mills regime.

The candidates were given five minutes to convince the electoral college of what they intended to contribute to the President in terms of national development.

Alhaji Muhammed Mumuni, in his victory speech, assured that he would bring his vast experience on board to help the reset agenda.

The Council of State is an advisory body established by the constitution, tasked with providing the President with guidance on policy development and national governance.

Founded under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution, the Council acts as an essential consultative entity, delivering expert advice on matters related to governance, national security, economic development, and other significant state issues.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale