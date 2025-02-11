North East Fails To Elect Council of State Rep •EC To Re-Run Election

North East Regional EC Director, Yaw Opoku

Twelve delegates in the North East Region have failed to elect a candidate to represent the region as the Council of State representative.

Two out of the seven candidates who contested the election secured equal votes compelling the Electoral Committee to rerun the election.

Saaka Abuba polled 6 votes, Asabigi San Malunga obtained 6 while Nantomah Seidu, Adam Yidana Gumah, Kolugu Mammara, Adam Nantomah, and Eugene Kortikan all did not secure any vote.

The North East Regional EC Director, Yaw Opoku told journalists that the rerun of the Council of State election has been scheduled for Thursday, February 13, 2025.

He, however, revealed that the rerun will be between the two candidates who secured the highest votes Saaka Abuba and Asabigi San Malunga.

The Council of State is an advisory body established by the constitution, tasked with providing the President with guidance on policy development and national governance.

Founded under Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution, the Council acts as an essential consultative entity, delivering expert advice on matters related to governance, national security, economic development, and other significant state issues.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nalerigu