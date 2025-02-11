MP Nyarko Slams Agbodza’s Road Law Suspension

Kennedy Osei Nyarko flanked by Alhassan Tampuli

Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru and the immediate past Chairman of Parliament’s Roads and Transport Committee, has strongly condemned the suspension of the National Roads Authority Act (Act 1118) by the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza.

The National Roads Authority Act was passed last year after extensive consultation and effort, to address longstanding challenges within Ghana’s road sector.

Address the media in Parliament, Mr. Nyarko pointed out that significant resources were invested in the law’s development, aiming to remedy systemic issues that had hindered the sector for years.

However, the recent decision by Mr. Agbodza to suspend the implementation of the Act has raised eyebrows.

Mr. Nyarko questioned the legality of such a move, emphasizing that the executive branch, including the Minister, does not have the authority to suspend an Act of Parliament.

“The question is, does the Minister or the executive branch have the power to suspend an Act of Parliament? The answer is no, they don’t have that power,” MP Nyarko remarked.

He expressed particular surprise at Mr. Agbodza’s stance, noting that the Minister, during his time in opposition, had been a vocal critic of the previous government’s actions, particularly its halting of road toll collections.

“Hon Kwame Governs Agbodza, who took the Akufo-Addo government to cleaners, spoke vehemently against the halting of the collection of road tolls, is today sees nothing wrong in the suspension of an Act of Parliament,” Mr. Nyarko stated, questioning the Minister’s apparent change in perspective.

The MP described the suspension as an “illegality” and an affront to Parliament’s authority, stressing that the Minority side in Parliament strongly disagrees with the Minister’s decision.

“This is an illegality and an affront to Parliament. We on the Minority side believe it is not right,” he added.

Mr. Nyarko stated that if the government or the Ministry of Roads and Highways had issues with the National Roads Authority Act (Act 1118), the appropriate course of action was clear.

“The procedures are there. They should come to Parliament and ask Parliament to amend those portions they think have issues,” he said.

Mr. Nyarko expressed concern over the role of the National Labour Commission (NLC), an independent body, in advising the Ministry to suspend the Act’s implementation.

He argued that the NLC did not have the authority to make such a decision, pointing out that Parliament itself passed the Act which created the NLC.

“If the Labour Commission believes that some workers may be affected by the implementation, they have two avenues: petition Parliament or go to court,” Mr. Nyarko stated, emphasizing the constitutional processes that should be followed.

The MP further criticized the Roads Minister for acting unilaterally, suggesting that such actions were damaging to the governance of the country.

He advised the Minister to reconsider his stance. “He is starting on a bad foot, and I advise him to immediately withdraw this press release and apologize to Parliament and the good people of this country for taking such an action he doesn’t have the powers to make,” Mr. Nyarko said.

The MP concluded that this posture of unilateral decision-making could have severe consequences for the people of Ghana, emphasizing the need for a responsible and collaborative approach to governance.

“What was wrong yesterday is wrong today. It cannot be right today just because you now hold power,” Mr. Nyarko warned, calling for accountability and transparency in the decision-making process.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House