Mahama Orders Ato Forson To Bridge USAID Funding Gap

President John Dramani Mahama has instructed the Minister of Finance Ato Forson to take steps to bridge the funding gap arising upon the suspension of USAID.

A press release signed by the President’s spokesperson, Felix Kwaye Ofosu, stated that the President expressed concern over the funding gap, which is estimated to be $156 million.

A $72.8 million shortfall which will affect critical interventions such as malaria prevention, maternal and child health, family planning, reproductive health, nutrition, and the fight against HIV/AIDS, under which the availability of Antiretroviral drugs, testing, and prevention programmes are of particular concern to President Mahama.

According to the release, the directive highlights the urgent need for financial measures to address the funding gap and prevent these critical health initiatives from being affected.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong