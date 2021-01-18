Ashesi University Staff, GIS Teacher Die From Covid19

Francis Awua-Kyerematen, Ashesi University Staff

A senior female staff of the Asheshi University, Frances Awua-Kyerematen, has reportedly died from Coronavirus.

Tributes are being poured in for her on social media from loved ones and friends.

She was the Associate Director of Students Life and Engagement at Ashesi University.

Numerous posts sighted by DGN Online on social media revealed that she died on January 15, 2021.

She passed away few days after she celebrated her birthday.

The late Awua-Kyerematen worked as coach, counselor and advisor, and first joined Ashesi’s Admissions and Financial Aid Office in 2017.

At the Financial Aid Office, she helped identify and recruit students into Ashesi and joined the Office of Students and Community Affairs in 2019.

there’s so much i want to post but this is my fav memory of us. Sleep well Frances. Thank you so so much ❤️🕊 pic.twitter.com/6eDAPpPnqc — 🐼 (@_coolshugz) January 15, 2021

❤️🕊

I’ll miss you soo much Aunty Naa😞 pic.twitter.com/iHeOvVG3hz — o h e m a a (@ohemaa_________) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, a Junior High School teacher of the Ghana International School (GIS)

Dora Baah, has also reportedly died from Coronavirus.

Reports say she died over the weekend.

Authorities at GIS are believed to have confirmed her death to parents and stakeholders of the school in statement.

By Melvin Tarlue