Commonwealth Youth Council Calls For Executive Nominations

The Commonwealth Youth Council has opened nominations for young leaders to apply for positions to represent the 1.4 billion Commonwealth’s young people across the world.

The council opened nominations for candidates to apply for its nine executive positions to serve from 2021 to 2023, which includes Chairman (open only to applicants from the pacific region, as per the rotation policy) and Vice-Chairman (inclusion and Engagement), Vice-Chairperson (partnerships and Resources), and Vice-Chairperson (Policy and Advocacy).

Also, Regional Representative (Africa and Europe), Regional Representative (Asia Regional), Representative (Caribbean and Americas), Regional Representative (Pacific), and Representative Special Interest Group (any region).

Candidates must have at least three years of experience working with a national youth council or a youth-led organization.

After nominations and clearance, shortlisted candidates will campaign online from 29 March 2021 to 5 May 2021. The elections will take place online on 7 and 8 May 2021, while the results will be out on May 10, 2021.

According to a statement sighted by DGN Online, Commonwealth citizens, aged 15-27, can apply for the position from 15 January 2021 until 21 February 2021.

The statement also noted that all interested candidates, including those who applied last year, must resubmit their nominations, adding, the call for the nomination was first announced last year, however, the entire process was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The selected candidates will run and develop the council, organize workshops and advisory panels, give recommendations for youth development, and attend high-level, policy-shaping forums across the world.

Speaking ahead of the announcement, Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said: “At a time of unprecedented crises rooted in disease, discrimination, and disaster, young people are at a greater risk of challenges such as poverty, unemployment, and learning losses than other age groups. However, they remain positive, engaged, and vocal on the challenges and opportunities.

“Now more than ever, we must harness their exceptional vitality, impressive talent, and unique perspective in our recovery and rebuilding efforts”.

She added the Commonwealth Youth Council is one such platform, which gives young leaders, who best understand the challenges of their peers, a seat at tables to influence decisions affecting their lives and future.

She also encouraged the youth to come on board to champion a common development.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke