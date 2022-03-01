Ashongman Boxing Chief Calls For Talent

Ikedi Success Enyioha

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ashongman Boxing League, Ikedi Success Enyioha, has called on corporate bodies, individuals, business people and fans of the boxing sport to help nurture and bring out the best young boxing talents in Ghana.

The boxing boss stated that, a huge problem with the growth of boxing in Ghana is the lack of local support.

Enyioha, who is currently training one serious young boxer, also cited the lack of sponsorship as one of the major setbacks in boxing promotion.

“Basically sponsorship for boxing in Ghana is sometimes problematic, because the sponsors that we are going to reach out to, in order to do serious boxing matches in Accra, Ghana, most of these sponsors and even international boxers look down on Africa. They look down on us here, and I believe that the reason for this is because of how boxing is presented over here,” he indicated.

Against this background, he said the Ashongman Boxing League is coming with a different package that will further present boxing in a different way and make sponsors understand that, those in Accra are capable of meeting their market standards for sponsorship.

“Ghana is capable, just that we have to show the international market that we are consumers worthy of their notice,” he said.

He added, “And again we want to create responsible, respectable boxers that other boxers out there can respect enough to want to come down here to take on professionally. This will depend on the Ghanaian boxing promotion by presenting it in a way that makes it appealing to the international market. There are very good boxers all over Ghana but their promotion and exposure is what is lacking.”

“So, what I want to say is that, Ghanaians should do their part by supporting their local talents.”

Touching on the pool of boxing talents in Ashongman Estates, he mentioned that, there are many talents in Ashongman Estates and not just Bukom or Jamestown.

“We need to support our talents from scratch not when they have made it. Whenever a promoter puts up a show or event, we need all the locals to support the promoters and all the young talented boxers, not just the GBA, brand sponsors or the government.

He said, “The reason why boxing and entertainment are the power houses they are in the US is simple, people there willfully support their local talents by buying tickets that are very costly and paying for merchandise, which in turn supports the local talents, but in Ghana, the attitude that free or cheap is the way, is doing more harm than good.”

He made a shocking revelation that a lot of boxers after matches even go home on empty stomachs.

On why he chose to enter into boxing promotion, he said, “I entered into boxing promotion because I saw a vision looking at boxing as it is in Ghana, and I believe that with my skills set as a cinematographer, sound engineer, and also someone who understands proper use of social media for marketing and presentation, I know that with my skills, I can be able to add just the right ingredients to spice up the image of boxing as it is. I can be able to present boxing in a better way that will be more attractive and impactful, both to Ghanaians and to international audience. So, for me, that was my main reason for entering into the promotion of boxing.”

From The Sports Desk