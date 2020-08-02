ASKY Airlines Resumes Flights From August 3, In Accra

ASKY, the Pan African Airlines has confirmed operations from its hub in Lome, Togo, to all other regional markets that have also opened up their airspace for international flights.

A statement issued in Accra said, “We are pleased to inform our passengers that a new flight schedule has been availed in the system effective August 3, 2020, for them to proceed with bookings and reservations”.

It said the schedule that had been availed for sales might from time to time change based on the progressive reopening of other markets and increase in frequencies

“We are currently limited to operate following approved number of frequencies as imposed by some governments,” it added.

It indicated that the airlines’ primary objective during the relaunch of operations post COVID-19 was to provide the maximum connectivity to all opened markets in connection with its strategic partner Ethiopian Airlines in order to provide a seamless and best product for the shortest travel time possible to connect from/into its hub in Lome, Togo, to the rest of the world.

The statement reiterated that these flights would operate following the strict guidelines of measures put in place by each individual governments specific to their travel destination, as well as laid out roles by the International Civil Aviation Organization and International Air Transport Association in the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the aviation sector.

It called on passengers to kindly refer to its website, government websites, local embassies and all communications and directives laid out by each government on the entry and exit requirements and ensure they were in compliance before they set out on their journey.

“Airport arrival time before check-in will be a minimum of three hours ahead of departure time on your flight tickets,” it said.

The statement said “we therefore plead with you all for maximum compliance to avoid any disagreements and delays to your flights, assuring them that it is our responsibility to provide you with the best service, attention, safety and excellent hygiene conditions during your entire travel experience with us”.

ASKY Airlines together with Lome Airport Authorities have carried out an entire cleansing of all the airport facilities, equipment built and put in place physical protective barriers to ensure the full respect of social distancing at its ticketing offices and hub, thoroughly disinfecting its aircraft, which will be a constant process before each boarding.

GNA