ASM BARAZA Unites African Change Makers For Borderless Africa

Participants in a group photograph at the ASM BARAZA event

The 3rd African Social Movement(ASM) BARAZA 2025, a three-day event brought together social movements, activists, civil society organization leaders, creatives, policymakers and passionate change-makers from across the continent to define and strategize on pressing social issues impacting Africa.

This year’s Baraza, themed, “The Power of Movements,” unites activists and change-makers to co-create solutions for Africa’s pressing challenges.

The event, co-hosted by the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-GHANA) in partnership with TrustAfrica, seeks to provide a platform to foster solidarity, collaboration, joint actions and strengthen the African social movements network.

It is also to foster conversations among African social movement leaders on the current global political moment and create common African movement positions on priority intersecting issues.

Executive Director of TrustAfrica, Ebraima Sall, advocated for a “Borderless Africa” initiative, promoting effortless mobility and connections among Africans across the continent. This vision includes ensuring minimum mobility standards for work purposes, study purposes and living conditions.

“By facilitating easy movement within Africa, the continent can unlock its full potential for collaboration, innovation, and progress,” he said.

He stressed that, streamlining visa processes is essential for a borderless Africa, facilitating movement for work, study, travel, and living purposes. By simplifying and expediting visa applications, Africans can enjoy unrestricted travel, enhanced collaboration, and increased economic opportunities.

“This, in turn, will foster greater unity, economic growth, and social exchange across the continent, ultimately promoting Africa’s development and progress,” he added.

Emphasising on the second key points, Mr. Sall stated that policymakers should consider the impact of economic policies on the rights and well-being of ordinary citizens, ensuring that their decisions promote inclusivity and fairness.

He reiterated that BARAZA serves as a catalyst for solidarity, collaborative innovation, and tangible solutions, while fostering a bridge between funders and social movements through open dialogue and trust-building initiatives.

Programs Officer, CDD-Ghana, Vera Abena Addo, said CDD-Ghana firmly believes in the transformative power of social movements to drive democratic renewal and promote good governance.

According to her, CDD-Ghana is an independent, not-for-profit research and advocacy think-to-do-tank dedicated to promoting democracy, good governance, and inclusive development. For over two decades, CDD-Ghana has focused on key areas such as, anti-corruption, elections, social accountability and security.

“Through research, policy engagement, and civic dialogue, CDD-Ghana aims to strengthen democratic institutions and promote inclusive growth in Ghana,” she emphasised.

By Janet Odei Amponsah