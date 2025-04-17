Court Orders Police To File Bill of Indictment on Ahmed Suale ‘Killer’

Ahmed Suale

A District Court in Madina has ordered the police to file a Bill of Indictment on Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the businessman and a former employee of Tiger Eye P.I. who is accused of playing a part in the murder of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

The court has given the police up to May 13, 2025, to file the document before the court.

The Bill of indictment includes the charges levelled against the accused person, the summary of the prosecution’s evidence and the exhibits that would be tendered at trial should the District Court commit him to stand trial at the High Court.

Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo appearing before the court today prayed for some time to put their house in order.

She also informed the court that the accused was unsuccessful in securing a bail as the High Court has denied his bail application and remanded him into prison custody.

Kwaku Osei Asare, counsel for the accused told the court the defence was expecting that the Bill of Indictment would be ready by today’s sitting.

He reminded the prosecution that the accused person’s liberty was at stake and urged them to put their house in order.

Her Worship Susan Nyarkotey after listening to both sides ordered the police to file the Bill of Indictment before May 13, 2025, which is the next date, for the committal proceedings.

Charges

The accused was initially charged with one count of murder but an amended charge sheet includes a charge of abetment of crime contrary to section 2-(1) of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).

He is accused of abetting two other suspects who are currently on the run to murder Ahmed Suale at his home on January 16, 2019.

He is also facing a substantive charge of murder contrary to Section 46 of the Criminal and other Offences Act 1960, (Act 29).

Court documents indicate that the accused had sent pictures of the deceased to Kennedy Agyapong who displayed them on Net2 TV and called for ‘retribution’ against him.

“Accused person having known the deceased’s place of abode and possible hideouts; led two other culprits currently at large to the house of the deceased where he was shot and killed,” the documents alleges.

Meanwhile, the Madina Magistrate Court presided over by Suzy Nkotey has denied a second application for bail on behalf of the accused, ruling it had no jurisdiction to grant him bail in a murder case.

He was remanded into police custody by the District Court and his counsel subsequently filed for bail at the High Court.

However, the court presided over by Justic Naa Koowa Quarshie refused the application for bail pending trial and remanded the accused into prison custody.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak