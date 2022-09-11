Asogli State Rejects Kennedy Agyapong Gifts After Invitation

The Asogli State Council says the Assin Central Member of Parliament (MP) and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Presidential hopeful, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong’s homage and gift were rejected at the Asogli Palace based on “his gross lack of respect” for the Agbogbomefia.

According to the Asogli State, Kennedy Agyapong has been speaking negatively and using unkind words on Togbe Afede XIV.

Interestingly, the Asogli State Council sent an invitation letter to the Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong which popped up after the Palace last Friday rejected gifts donated by him.

It remains unclear why the sub-chiefs and elders would reject gifts from Kennedy Agyapong after sending an invitation to him.

Mr. Agyapong over the weekend, turned up at the Asogli Palace at Ho-Bankoe to pay homage to the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, Togbe Afede XIV, a day before the Te Za (yam festival) durbar, but he was not allowed to do so.

His gifts to the Agbogbomefia were rejected.

Left with no other option, Mr. Agyapong then waved goodbye to a section of the gathering and left the palace.

The Secretary, Stephen Tetteh reacting to the media reports explained that “A few years ago, Kennedy referred to our Agbogbomefia as a corrupt person who used his position as the chairman of the National Investment Bank board to do fishy deals.”

According to him “We have also not forgotten the comment Kennedy Agyapong made some years ago about the Ewe and Ga people”.

The palace spokesman said “He left without anyone running after him soon after we told him that his presence and homage were unsolicited, adding that “It was only the gift that was rejected”.

A video depicting Mr. Agyapong on the durbar grounds has some voices in the background shouting “away”.

The gifts including cartons of bottled water were packed back into a vehicle that brought them.

At the event, a large number of corporate bodies, political and religious groups, as well as individuals from far stormed the venue to pay homage to Togbe Afede XIV when he sat in state.

