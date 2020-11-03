Asomah-Cheremeh Launches Atunso Community Mining Scheme

Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asomah-cheremeh, has launched a Community Mining Scheme for Atunso in the Ashanti Region.

About eight concessions fall under the Scheme in the area.

Speaking at the launching ceremony on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, the Minister announced that a total of 1,500 jobs would be created in the area.

Out of the number, he said, there will be 1,000 direct jobs and 500 indirect jobs.

“This aligns with government’s agenda of job creation, he said.

The Atunso Community Mining Scheme brings to 16, the total number of Community Mining Schemes Government has launched.

The Minister said “the Scheme will stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.”

He stated that “it will further enable Community involvement in mining in answer to the legitimate desire by host communities to participate in the mining industry value chain.”

He says that the Scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy.”

He reiterated that to ensure a successful implementation, the Minister reiterated that key strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.

Among the strategies, he said, were the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners code of practice; and provision of support services to the community miners.

The Scheme is in fulfillment of the New Patriotic Party’s 2016 manifesto promise.

Mr Asomah-cheremeh said the Scheme was an adaptation of small- scale mining as provided for under sections 81-99 of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, S.K. Boafo, entreated residents who will be engaged in the mining activities to mine in accordance with the mining laws of Ghana.

He urged them not to get drunk and go mine, appealing for strict adherence to health and safety measures.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asante Akim Central, Susan Akomeah, in her welcome remarks, thanked Government for introducing the Community Mining Scheme in the area.

She explained that the successful implementation of the Scheme will not only revamp the economic fortunes of the Municipality but can also serve as a stop gap for young people who currently need some push to realize their future ambitions.

By Melvin Tarlue