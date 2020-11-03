Ghana To Reduce Meat Import To 30%

Ghana is on course to drastically reduce its meat import.

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, made this known at the 7th Nation Building Updates in Accra.

Making a presentation at the Updates on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, he said efforts were being made to reduce meat imports from the current level of 90 percent of national demand to 30 percent by 2025.

The 7th Nation Building Updates was held under the theme: ‘Becoming West Africa Food Basket.’

He stated that efforts would be made to upscale access to affordable finance for livestock producers and processors.

By Melvin Tarlue