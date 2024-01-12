Aspirant Promises Development For Effia

Isaac Boamah-Nyarko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary aspirant for the Effia Constituency in the Western Region, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has promised massive development if given the nod as parliamentary candidate on January 27 and voted as the Member of Parliament for the area come December 7, 2024.

The legal practitioner noted that developing the constituency remains his topmost priority, and will ensure it becomes feasible when he gets the nod to represent his people in the legislative assembly.

Speaking in a radio interview, the NPP parliamentary aspirant remarked, “I will bring to my constituents the development and the opportunities they need.”

He noted that even though the area has seen some kind of development under the incumbent MP, he believes he has what it takes to do more when given the mandate.

“It is not a promise of heaven onto the people, but I am promising that I will do what they want me to do when they give me the opportunity,” he stressed.

He disclosed that he voted for the incumbent MP, Joseph Cudjoe in the 2020 general elections because he believed the then NPP candidate would be a better leader than the then NDC candidate, Michael Otoo.

“Today, I am also offering myself because I think I can do better than what the incumbent MP has done so far,” he added.

He mentioned that a lot of work has to be done in the area of sanitation, drainage, road infrastructure, as well as the growing rate of youth unemployment and financial support for market women.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi