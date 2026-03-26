‘Assaulted’ Celebrated Artist Threatens Legal Action

Ibrahim Mahama

Tamale-based Ghanaian artist, Ibrahim Mahama, has announced his intention to take legal action against members of the Black Maria — the Inspector General of Police’s Special Operations Team, after what he said was an assault by the team on him.

Mr. Mahama alleged that he was assaulted by police officers on Saturday morning while traveling through Tamale.

Those responsible, he said during a press conference in Tamale, “must be held accountable.”

The encounter, he said, left him seriously injured and compelling him to cancel several international engagements. He insisted the matter would not be ignored, saying there was a need for accountability.

Detailing the impact of the incident, the founder of Savannah Centre for Contemporary Art (SCCA) and CEO of Red Clay said his injuries had disrupted both his health and professional commitments.

“That evening, I was meant to travel to the UK because I had to go and give some lectures in some schools from Cambridge to Oxford to the Royal College in London, and also continue to Helsinki for work and then to Amsterdam and then to South Africa before coming home,” he said.

“But all those trips have to be cancelled, and I don’t think I can even travel for the next month because the last few days I have not even eaten solid food because my lips are all bruised, and three of my teeth are broken, I have sores in my mouth.”

He added that the situation had brought his life to a halt, saying, “Currently, it has put my entire life on hold.”

Mr. Mahama also raised concerns about alleged conduct by the unit, claiming there had been previous reports of abuse.

“Of course, we’ve heard many stories about the same unit and the brutalities,” he said. “That’s why they could say that we could kill you and nothing will happen.”

He warned that failure to address such incidents could discourage young people from contributing to the country.

“If at the end of the day, through these brutal actions, a lot of us young people will not feel like we need to stay in a place like this, then it’s rather on the bad side of justice,” he said.

Mr. Mahama confirmed that legal action is being considered and described it as necessary not just for himself, but for the wider public.

“Certainly, we are considering legal action. It’s very important. It’s a no-brainer. We have to do it,” he said.

“It’s not for me, but it’s actually for everyone else because if this could happen to me, as well-known as I am, then what about the people on the street?”

“Who’s going to speak for that person? So, we have to do it for the benefit of the collective society that we’re in,” he said.

The Black Maria team has rejected the allegations. In a response, the unit said the incident was part of a traffic enforcement operation involving a driver who refused to comply.

The team also released a video showing a man identified as Mr. Mahama’s uncle pleading with officers. However, Mr. Mahama dismissed the footage, claiming it was manipulated to “garner public sympathy”.