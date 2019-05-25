Assemblies Of God HQ Inauguration Today

Rev Prof Frimpong Manso

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, will today inaugurate an ultramodern headquarters of the Assemblies of God, Ghana in Accra.

Construction started in 2017 and completed in a record time of 28 months.

The headquarters would be known as ‘The Great Commission House.’

The General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev Professor Yaw Frimpong Manso, said the “the project reflects what the Lord has done for Assemblies of God, Ghana for the past 88 years…it’s a centre of excellence where Christian values would be upheld and where accountability and work ethics would be showcased to the glory of God.”

He said past administrations of the church made efforts to build the headquarters but it did not materialize.

“The finished project is therefore a symbol of what God has done,” adding that “the Great Commission House would serve as an avenue to spread the gospel and Pentecostal flames to all parts of the world.”

The General Superintendent said “construction of the project also indicates that when people are together and work as a team there’s nothing they can’t achieve with the help of God.”

Rev Professor Frimpong Manso asked Ghanaians to bury their differences and come together to achieve the impossible.

He said the Assemblies of Ghana was established in Ghana in 1931, and it has about 522,000 members with 4,450 branches throughout the country.