Kofikrom Chief Thanks SWAG

K

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Kofikrom Pharmacy, Kofi Addo-Agyekum, has expressed gratitude to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) for honouring him and his company at the just-ended SWAG Awards.

He was full of praise for SWAG and the organisers for recognising the contributions of Kofikrom to the development of sports in the country.

He said: “As a growing business, we decided to adopt and grow with the supposed least financed sports, and this award will motivate and inspire us to do more for the growth of sports in the country, and we admonish other corporate institutions to emulate our model by at least adopting one sporting federation and giving them the needed support.”

Sports men and women, as well as corporate bodies and individuals, who have supported the development of sports in the year under review, were honoured during the 44th MTN SWAG Awards.

Mr. Addo-Agyemkum and Kofikrom Pharmacy have over the years been very supportive of the growth and development of sports in the country, especially the least financed ones.

Through the K-Balm ointment and T-20 medicine, Mr Addo-Agyekum and his outfit have supported Armwrestling and Weightlifting Federations, as well as the recent Akyim Oda Marathon.

The citation presented to Kofikrom Pharmacy by SWAG read, “In a country where minority sports struggle to get funding, Kofikrom Pharmacy, you have bucked the trend.

“You have invested in the development and promotion of Armwrestling since 2016 and singularly sponsoring Ghana’s participation in the 2018 World Armwrestling Championship. For your remarkable contribution to the growth of Armwrestling in Ghana, SWAG confers on you, Kofikrom Pharmacy, this special award.”P

From The Sports Desk