Assemblyman Supports Best BECE Student

Kofi Adade (R) presenting the items to Elvis Marfo

A JUNIOR High School (JHS) graduate at Kumawu Dadease in the Sekyere Kumawu District of the Ashanti Region has been honoured for his unique academic performance at this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Elvis Marfo, a student of God of Hope International School at Effiduase, secured seven ones to emerge as best student in Dadease.

In fulfillment of his promise of honouring the best BECE candidate in his electoral area, Kofi Adade, Kumawu Dadease Assemblyman, has made a presentation to Marfo.

The assemblyman presented items such as students’ mattress, chop box, iron and other items required from students who are entering Senior High School (SHS).

Kofi Adade, aka ‘Al-Jazeera’, who is also a broadcast journalist, lauded Marfo for making himself and the community proud.

He said Marfo had gained admission at the Adisadel College to study Science, following his academic prowess, urging Marfo to continue to study hard at the SHS level.

Kofi Adade said he has instituted an annual programme of supporting the best BECE candidate from Dadease with the hope of influencing the youth to always study hard.

He stated that in these modern times, education is the best legacy that parents and guardians could bequeath their children to become influential people in future.

In this regard, Kofi Adade admonished parents to heavily invest in the education of their children and wards so that they would grow to become responsible people.

On his part, Elvis Marfo showered tons of praises on Kofi Adade for his significant support to him, promising to study hard in order to make the people of Dadease proud.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi