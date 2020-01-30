Assemblyman Supports Samaria Ladies

The assemblyman displaying one of the items

The assembly member for the Nii Okaiman East Electoral Area, Charles Oteng, has donated to the Women’s Premier League side, Samaria Ladies.

In a short ceremony in Accra, the newly elected assembly member donated some sport equipment, food items and an undisclosed amount as his token of support to boost the club’s participation in the ongoing National Women’s League.

“I know the National Women’s League has just started and these ladies will be in camp throughout, so there’s the need to support them in our own way. If they excel, it’s an honour to me and this electoral area. I have just taken office and there’s more to do to make this team a force in women’s football. I encourage individuals and organisations in this community to support Samaria Ladies, so they can continue to win laurels,” Mr. Oteng said.

Samaria Ladies, a Chantan-based side, a suburb of New Achimota in Accra, commenced their 2019/2020 league campaign with 1-0 victory over record champions Hasaacas Ladies in Sekondi.

From The Sports Desk