Alex Mould’s Daughter Goes Home Today

Elvina Nah Densua Mould

Elvina Nah Densua Mould, the late daughter of the former Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Alex Mould, is being buried today, January 30, 2020.

Painfully for the family, today is said to be her birthday and would have turned 28 years old if she was alive.

At about 8:00am this morning, her friends and family filed past her mortal remains at a burial service held at the Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra.

A private burial ceremony followed at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens, East Legon.

The late Elvina Nah Densua Mould, DGN Online gathered, was a business development executive.

BY Melvin Tarlue