Assemblyman’s Murder Causes Shake-Up At Sogakope Police Station

Volta Police PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse

The Volta Regional Police Command has hinted of a massive shake-up at the Sogakope Police Station in the South Tongu District of the Region.

The decision which covers a review of operational and administrative protocols at the station follows the arrest of four persons suspected to be connected to the gruesome killing of the Sogakope South Assembly member, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

Two police officers have also been arrested following the disappearance of a service rifle at the Sogakope Police station on March 7, 2020.

A statement by the Police stressed that the arrest of the officers is not related to the killing as the rifle got missing one week after the killing incident.

Be that as it may, the Regional Police Command is resolute that its decision for the review at the Sogakope Police station was not negotiable “and the command is determined to do so,” the statement issued by the Volta Police Command and signed by its PRO, Corporal Prince Dogbatse had stressed.

The Police has not released details of the four alleged to be linked to the killing incident or the two officers grabbed for the missing rifle, except to say they are assisting with investigations.

Although not explicitly mentioned by the statement, this latest review decision by the Police appears to be confirming rumours by residents about the conduct of police officers at the Sogakope Police station leaving much to be desired.

These concerns by the residents were amplified after the murder of Marcus on the morning of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

They accused the police of always arriving late during distress calls and in some cases not attending to them at all.

They vented their displeasures with two protests on the day of the assemblyman’s death and a day after, both of which saw residents besieging the Sogakope Police Station to ostensibly close it down.

In one of the protests they threw stones and other deadly missiles at the police station for several minutes until the crowd was dispersed.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings who is a resident of the area has reiterated the concerns of the residents and has consistently appealed for the Police in the area to be well equipped and be more professional in their operations.

He also raised concerns about the rising nature of violent crimes in the area; most of which have not been resolved. A situation he says, has the potential of inciting residents to take their security in their own hands.

The Volta Police command acknowledges the situation on the ground in the Sogakofe area and has appealed to the residents and the media to assist with prompt and credible information which will help to at least bring the killers of the assemblyman to book.

They have also announced the following numbers 191/18555 or 0242979097/0240292264/0201748309 for the collection of information useful for the arrest of people linked to the killing of the Sogakope assemblyman or other criminal elements in the region.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)