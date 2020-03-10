Ashanti NPP Clears 106 Parliamentary Aspirants

Bernard Antwi Boasiako
The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has recommended a total of 106 parliamentary aspirants to the
National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP for consideration.
This was made known in a memo published by National Parliamentary Vetting Committee and signed by the Secretary, Ashanti Zone, Sam Pyne.
The memo indicated that the vetting process lasted for 10 days.
According to the statement, after 10 days of thorough vetting of all the 121 aspiring parliamentary candidates in Ashanti Region, 106, comprising 12 females and 94 males, have been recommended to the National Executive Committee for consideration; five aspiring candidates voluntarily withdrew from the contest; nine aspirants have not been recommended for various legitimate reasons.
It indicated that 14 aspiring candidates are going unopposed.
The 106 recommended aspiring parliamentary candidates in the 44 constituencies of the Ashanti Region where the NPP has sitting MPs include:
Suame Constituency
Osei Kyei Mensah – Bonsu
*Subin Constituency”
1) Eugene Boakye Antwi
2) Joseph Boakye Danquah
3) Frank Doudo
Atwima Nwabiagya South
1 Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere
Old Tafo
1) Dr. Louise Carole Serwaa Donkor
2) Emmanuel Obeng
3) Ekow Vincent
4) Lord Inusah Lansa
5) Prince Odeneho Oppong
6) Archibold Ntiri
Ejisu
1) Kwabena Owusu Adoumi
2) John Kumah
3) Abena Pokua Amoah-Boatey
Asanti Akim Central
1) Kwame Anyimadu Antwi
2) Kofi Nkansah Ofori
Nhyiaeso
1) Kennedy Kwasi Kankam
2) Stephen Amoah
Asante Akim North
1)Andy Appiah Kubi
2) Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (recommended subject to the lifting of suspension by the regional party within 21 days)
Kwabre East
1) Francisca Oteng-Mensah
Effiduasi Asokore
1) Dr. Ayew Afriyie
2) Kwame Adom Appiah
Manhyia South
1) Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh
Manhyia North
1) Collins Owusu Amankwa
2) Akwasi Konadu
Akrofuom
1) Kwabena Pobi
2) Sarfo Maxwell
3) Faustina Araba Boakye
4) Francis Agyei Amponsah
5) George Obeng Frimpong
6) Blankson Tetteh
Bantama
1) Okyem Aboagye
2) Francis Asenso Boakye
Asokwa
1) Patricia Appiagyei
Kumawu
1) Philip Basoa
2) Robert Ahomka Lindsay
3) Dr. Phillip Ababio
4) Edward Kofi Osei
Ahafo Ano South West
1) Johnson Kwaku
Adu
Bekwai
1)Joe Osei Owusu
Kwadaso
1) Dr. S.K Nuamah
2) Dr. Kingsley Nyarko
3) Dr. Frimpong Manu
4) Josephine Hilda Addo
Offinso North
1) Collins Ntim
Asante Akim South
1) Kwaku Asante Boateng
2) William Amoah
3) Bice Obuor Osei Kufour
4) Edmund Oppong Peprah
5) Eric Amofa
Afigya Kwabre South
1) William Owuraku Aidoo
Bosome Freho
1) Joyce Adwoa Ako Dei
2) Peter Adjei Agyeman
3) Akwasi Darko Boateng
Afigya Sekyere East
1) Mavis Nkansah Boadu
Bosomtwe
1) Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum
New Edubiase
1) George Oduro
*Mampong
1) Kwaku Apramtwum Sarpong
2) Francis Addai Nimo
3) Ben Arthur
Ahafo Ano South East
1) Francis Manu Adabor
Oforikrom
1) Dr. Emmanuel Marfo
2) Dr. Emmanuel Yaw Adu Amankwa
Atwima Mponua
1) Isaac Kwame Asiamah
Odotobiri
1)Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi
2) Anthony Mmieh
Manso Adubia
1) Yaw Frimpong Addo
2) Dr. Kofi Osei Afoakwa
Adansi Asokwa
1) K.T Hammond
2) Sammy Binfoh Darkwa
Obuasi East
1) Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom
2) Samuel Akwasi Owusu
3) Enock Afoakwa
Obuasi West
1) Kwaku Kwarteng
2) Faustina Oppong Sarfo
3) Golfred Banin
Atwima Nwabiagya North
1) Benito Owusu Bio
2) Frank Yeboah
Atwima Kwanwoma
1) Dr. Kojo Appiah – Kubi
2) Nana Owusu Acheampong
3) Kofi Amankwa-Manu
Manso Nkwanta
1) Quarm Joseph Albert
2) Emmanuel Oppong Boakye
3) Grace Addo
4) Owusu Mensah
5) George Obeng
Juaben Constituency
1) Ama Pomaa Boateng
2) Francis Kwabena Frimpong Owusu
3) Alexander Kofi Oppong Poku
Offinso South
1) Ben Abdallah Banda
2) Desmond Chris Appiah
3) Dr. Isaac Yaw Poku
Afigya Kwabre North
1) Nana Marfo Amaniampong
2) Collins Adomako Mensah
3) Opoku Ware Sampson
4) Daniel Dwete Ajare
5) Peter Antwi Bosiako
6) Raymond Opoku
Ahafo Ano North
1) Suleman Adamu Sanid
Nsuta, Kwaman, Beposo
1) Kwame Asafo-Adjei
2) Alhaji Kofi Bayeh
3) Adelaid Yaa Agyeiwa Ntim
Fomena
1) Andrew Asiamah Amoako
2) Phillip Owusu Asante
By Melvin Tarlue