Ashanti NPP Clears 106 Parliamentary Aspirants

The Ashanti Regional branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has recommended a total of 106 parliamentary aspirants to the

National Executive Committee (NEC) of the NPP for consideration.

This was made known in a memo published by National Parliamentary Vetting Committee and signed by the Secretary, Ashanti Zone, Sam Pyne.

The memo indicated that the vetting process lasted for 10 days.

According to the statement, after 10 days of thorough vetting of all the 121 aspiring parliamentary candidates in Ashanti Region, 106, comprising 12 females and 94 males, have been recommended to the National Executive Committee for consideration; five aspiring candidates voluntarily withdrew from the contest; nine aspirants have not been recommended for various legitimate reasons.

It indicated that 14 aspiring candidates are going unopposed.

The 106 recommended aspiring parliamentary candidates in the 44 constituencies of the Ashanti Region where the NPP has sitting MPs include:

Suame Constituency

Osei Kyei Mensah – Bonsu

*Subin Constituency”

1) Eugene Boakye Antwi

2) Joseph Boakye Danquah

3) Frank Doudo

Atwima Nwabiagya South

1 Emmanuel Adjei Anhwere

Old Tafo

1) Dr. Louise Carole Serwaa Donkor

2) Emmanuel Obeng

3) Ekow Vincent

4) Lord Inusah Lansa

5) Prince Odeneho Oppong

6) Archibold Ntiri

Ejisu

1) Kwabena Owusu Adoumi

2) John Kumah

3) Abena Pokua Amoah-Boatey

Asanti Akim Central

1) Kwame Anyimadu Antwi

2) Kofi Nkansah Ofori

Nhyiaeso

1) Kennedy Kwasi Kankam

2) Stephen Amoah

Asante Akim North

1)Andy Appiah Kubi

2) Kwadwo Baah Agyemang (recommended subject to the lifting of suspension by the regional party within 21 days)

Kwabre East

1) Francisca Oteng-Mensah

Effiduasi Asokore

1) Dr. Ayew Afriyie

2) Kwame Adom Appiah

Manhyia South

1) Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Manhyia North

1) Collins Owusu Amankwa

2) Akwasi Konadu

Akrofuom

1) Kwabena Pobi

2) Sarfo Maxwell

3) Faustina Araba Boakye

4) Francis Agyei Amponsah

5) George Obeng Frimpong

6) Blankson Tetteh

Bantama

1) Okyem Aboagye

2) Francis Asenso Boakye

Asokwa

1) Patricia Appiagyei

Kumawu

1) Philip Basoa

2) Robert Ahomka Lindsay

3) Dr. Phillip Ababio

4) Edward Kofi Osei

Ahafo Ano South West

1) Johnson Kwaku

Adu

Bekwai

1)Joe Osei Owusu

Kwadaso

1) Dr. S.K Nuamah

2) Dr. Kingsley Nyarko

3) Dr. Frimpong Manu

4) Josephine Hilda Addo

Offinso North

1) Collins Ntim

Asante Akim South

1) Kwaku Asante Boateng

2) William Amoah

3) Bice Obuor Osei Kufour

4) Edmund Oppong Peprah

5) Eric Amofa

Afigya Kwabre South

1) William Owuraku Aidoo

Bosome Freho

1) Joyce Adwoa Ako Dei

2) Peter Adjei Agyeman

3) Akwasi Darko Boateng

Afigya Sekyere East

1) Mavis Nkansah Boadu

Bosomtwe

1) Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

New Edubiase

1) George Oduro

*Mampong

1) Kwaku Apramtwum Sarpong

2) Francis Addai Nimo

3) Ben Arthur

Ahafo Ano South East

1) Francis Manu Adabor

Oforikrom

1) Dr. Emmanuel Marfo

2) Dr. Emmanuel Yaw Adu Amankwa

Atwima Mponua

1) Isaac Kwame Asiamah

Odotobiri

1)Emmanuel Akwasi Gyamfi

2) Anthony Mmieh

Manso Adubia

1) Yaw Frimpong Addo

2) Dr. Kofi Osei Afoakwa

Adansi Asokwa

1) K.T Hammond

2) Sammy Binfoh Darkwa

Obuasi East

1) Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom

2) Samuel Akwasi Owusu

3) Enock Afoakwa

Obuasi West

1) Kwaku Kwarteng

2) Faustina Oppong Sarfo

3) Golfred Banin

Atwima Nwabiagya North

1) Benito Owusu Bio

2) Frank Yeboah

Atwima Kwanwoma

1) Dr. Kojo Appiah – Kubi

2) Nana Owusu Acheampong

3) Kofi Amankwa-Manu

Manso Nkwanta

1) Quarm Joseph Albert

2) Emmanuel Oppong Boakye

3) Grace Addo

4) Owusu Mensah

5) George Obeng

Juaben Constituency

1) Ama Pomaa Boateng

2) Francis Kwabena Frimpong Owusu

3) Alexander Kofi Oppong Poku

Offinso South

1) Ben Abdallah Banda

2) Desmond Chris Appiah

3) Dr. Isaac Yaw Poku

Afigya Kwabre North

1) Nana Marfo Amaniampong

2) Collins Adomako Mensah

3) Opoku Ware Sampson

4) Daniel Dwete Ajare

5) Peter Antwi Bosiako

6) Raymond Opoku

Ahafo Ano North

1) Suleman Adamu Sanid

Nsuta, Kwaman, Beposo

1) Kwame Asafo-Adjei

2) Alhaji Kofi Bayeh

3) Adelaid Yaa Agyeiwa Ntim

Fomena

1) Andrew Asiamah Amoako

2) Phillip Owusu Asante

By Melvin Tarlue