Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago Sign MoU

Ghana and Trinidad and Tobago have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for air services between the two countries.

The Minister of Aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, signed on behalf of Ghana and the Minister for Public Utilities, Robert LeHunti signed on behalf of Trinidad and Tobago.

The agreement is expected to promote trade, investment and Tourism between both nations in line with what the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, have committed to doing.

The MoU will also strengthen the existing relations between the two States and also recognize the importance of the development of air service links between the two countries.

BY Melvin Tarlue