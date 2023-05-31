Assin North By-Election slated for June 27

The Electoral Commission, of Ghana (EC) has selected Tuesday, June 27 as the date on which to hold the much-anticipated by-election in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

The seat was declared vacant by the Clerk of Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah, after the Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, wrote to notify the Speaker of the decision of the Supreme Court on Wednesday, May 17.

Supreme Court orders Parliament to expunge Assin North MP’s name from records

By a press release exactly two weeks afterward, the EC says nominations for prospective candidates will be received from Monday, June 12 to Wednesday, June 14 from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm each day.

The forms will be available for download from Thursday, June 1.

“The filing fee for the election is Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10,000.00) per candidate,” the Chairperson, Jean Mensa, said in the press release.

“All completed nomination forms are expected to be delivered in quadruplicate.”

The Assin North seat was declared vacant after the High Court, affirmed by the Supreme Court, ruled as null and void and unconstitutional the election of James Gyakye Quayson in 2020.

He is, however, set to represent the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the by-elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) opened nominations on Wednesday with primaries scheduled to be held on Wednesday, June 7.