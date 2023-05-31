Famous Tema Tik Tok Couple Caged

Tema District Court became centre of attraction when sensational TikTok couple, Daniel Chayah alias Godpapa The Greatest, and his wife Jocelyn Chayah alias Empress Lupita made their first appearance at the TDC Magistrate Court following their arrest.

The two famous couple suspected to be mentally unstable attracted huge crowd who besieged the court premises to have a glimpse of them at the court where they have been remanded into police custody over the death of their two children.

The self-acclaimed preacher of the gospel and his romantic wife are facing charges including murder.

They have been accused of killing two of their three children.

Although their plea were not taken, their charges were read to them before being remanded by the court.

On May 25, police arrested the couple who reside at Community 5, and arraigned them before the TDC Magistrate Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Godpapa The Greatest and Empress Lupita were arrested after their second child El Shaa in an interview with Kofi Adoma of Kofi Tv disclosed that his parents murdered his elder brother called El Waa.

The 8-year-old son of the couple narrated that, his parents poisoned gari soakings prepared for his late elder brother to eat, and when he ‘refused to die’, they dug the ground and buried him alive in their backyard.

Shockingly, Empress Lupita ‘admitted’ to killing one of her sons because he was possessed by evil spirits.

She claimed that her husband, Pastor Dan, aka Godpapa The Greatest, saw the boy’s future and said if they allowed him to live, he would give birth to more demons who would torment Ghana, so they ended up killing him and using him as a sacrifice.

Empress Lupita stressed that their action was right for Ghana because their son would have caused real trouble in the country.

It is alleged the couple are having mental challenges and must be assisted to overcome their health problems.

The couple are to reappear in court on June 15, 2023.

By Vincent Kubi