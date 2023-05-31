Miss Ghana Foundation Hosts Blood Drive

Some students and Miss Ghana officials at the event

Miss Ghana Foundation in conjunction with the National Blood Service, Ghana has organized a voluntary blood donation exercise at St. John’s Grammar Senior High School, Achimota.

About 140 units of blood were mobilized at the activity to augment the blood supply at the National Blood Service.

The exercise had hundreds of students participating in the blood donation exercise.

Before the commencement of the exercise, the National Blood Service ambassadors led by the reigning Queen, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo alongside her two runners ups; Rocklyn Krampah, and Irene Vanessa Vifah as well as the co-Beauty With a Purpose winner Florence Maamle Narh educated the students on the essence of donating blood.

Miss Ghana 2022 and her runner-ups appealed to individuals, Corporate Ghana, and institutions to support blood donation programs.

Mark Kwofie, a representative of the National Blood Service, was full of praise for the Miss Ghana Foundation for always supporting the National Blood Bank in carrying out its services, he encouraged the Foundation to keep up the good work.

Some students who donated blood emphasized the need to continually donate blood as this could help curb the high death rate due to the lack of blood at the various blood banks.

The Foundation said the event formed part of their social intervention project to organize voluntary blood donation exercises at least once every quarter of a year to increase bloodstock at the Service.

The event was supported by Exclusive Events Ghana, Gold Presence, Poised Etiquette Consultancy, Bel Beverages, Cece Bee Ventures, Aimar Noir Bakery, Top Choco, Maamle’s Kitchen, Mr. Elvis Agah & Family, e.TV Ghana and Katanka TV.