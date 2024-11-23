Asuom Destooled NDC Chief Exposed

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council has exposed one Kwasi Raingold, a former Krontihene of Asuom, for his deceitful and biased actions.

Kwasi Raingold, who was destooled on August 19, 2024, has been parading himself as the chief of Asuom, despite having no customary authority.

According to a letter from the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council, Raingold organized thugs and hoodlums to effect an uncustomary ritual, purporting to destool the legitimate Chief of Asuom, Osabarima Ofosuhene Apenteng.

The council views Raingold’s conduct as an affront to the dignity of Okyeman and an aberration of the rules of customary law.

But that’s not all – Raingold has also been implicated in a plot to install a new chief of Asuom, Kwadwo Obeng, in a ceremony that was deemed unlawful by the traditional council.

The council has condemned this act and called for the perpetrators to be brought to book.

Attacks On Bawumia

In a separate incident, Raingold was caught on video insulting and speaking ill of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Asuom Traditional Council has distanced itself from Raingold’s actions, stating that he has no power to represent the stool of Asuom at the NDC function in Kade where he made the disparaging remarks while welcoming the party’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama to the onstituency.

Raingold’s history of deceit and bias is well-documented.

He was a member of the CPP before joining the NDC and even stood as an NDC parliamentary aspirant at Kade in 2016 but lost.

His actions have been described as “vexatious and defaming” by the Asuom Traditional Council.

However, the council has apologized to Vice-President Bawumia and the NPP fraternity for any inconvenience caused by Raingold’s actions.

They have also welcomed all political parties and representatives to their land, stating that they have never spoken in such a reckless manner to any presidential candidate before.

BY Daniel Bampoe