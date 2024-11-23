Cop Interdicted For Assaulting Civilian

A Detective Corporal with the Ghana Police Service has been interdicted with immediate effect for professional misconduct, following a viral video that showed him assaulting a member of the public.

Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim, stationed at the Tuna Police Station in the Savannah Region, was caught on camera physically abusing a civilian, sparking widespread outrage and condemnation.

Investigation Underway

The Ghana Police Service has launched an investigation into the incident, in line with Police Service Regulations.

The interdiction of Detective Corporal Ibrahim is aimed at ensuring a fair and impartial investigation.

“The Police Administration has taken note of the viral video and has initiated an investigation into the conduct of Detective Corporal Baba Amando Ibrahim,” a statement from the Ghana Police Service said.

IGP Reaches Out to Victim’s Family

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has reached out to the family of the victim and offered assurance of support.

The IGP has directed the Savannah Regional Police Commander to work with the family to provide the necessary assistance.

-BY Daniel Bampoe