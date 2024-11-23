Police Chase Radio Presenter For Spreading False Information

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a radio and television presenter at Wontumi FM in Kumasi, has been invited by the Ghana Police Service to assist in an investigation regarding the publication of false news.

This development comes after a video surfaced on social media, showing Oheneba Asiedu urging the public to vote for presidential candidates on separate dates during the upcoming general elections in December 2024.

The statement made by Oheneba Asiedu is deemed false and likely to disturb public peace.

As a result, the police have asked him to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi to aid in the investigation.

The Police emphasized the importance of refraining from publishing false news that could potentially disturb public peace.

In a related development, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is demand for the arrest of Oheneba Nana Asiedu for allegedly spreading false information.

BY Daniel Bampoe