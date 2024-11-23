Freddie Blay Dismisses Notion Of Conflict Between Judiciary And Legislature

Freddie Blay, former National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has downplayed concerns of a power struggle between the judiciary and legislature in Ghana.

This comes after Speaker Alban Bagbin’s declaration of four parliamentary seats as vacant sparked tensions between the two arms of government.

According to Blay, the issue at hand is simply a matter of constitutional interpretation, which falls within the judiciary’s jurisdiction.

He emphasized that the judiciary is tasked with interpreting the constitution, and the Supreme Court’s 5-2 ruling overturning Bagbin’s declaration was a straightforward application of the law.

The former NPP Chairman comments were made on Point Blank on Friday, November 22, 2024, in response to concerns about a perceived conflict between the judiciary and legislature.

He stressed that there was no clash between the two arms of government, but rather a simple matter of constitutional interpretation.

This development comes amidst a heated electoral season in Ghana, with the December 2024 general elections fast approaching.

Freddie Blay’s own background is marked by a long history of public service.

A barrister by profession, he served as a Member of Parliament for the Ellembelle constituency from 1997 to 2008.

He has also held various leadership positions within the NPP, including serving as the party’s National Chairman from 2018 to 2022.

BY Daniel Bampoe