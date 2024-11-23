Police Rescue Kidnapped Emirates Airlines Manager

In a remarkable display of efficiency and dedication, the Ghana Police Service has successfully rescued Sylvia Patience Baah, the Airport Services Manager of Emirates Airlines in Accra, following her alleged kidnapping on November 21, 2024.

The swift rescue operation has been widely praised, and Ms. Baah has been safely reunited with her family, who are reported to be in good spirits.

The police have assured the public that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the suspects behind the incident.

“We want to assure the public that we will bring the perpetrators to face justice,” the police stated.

This assurance is a testament to the police’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

The Ghana Police Service has also expressed gratitude to individuals who provided information during the rescue operations, acknowledging the critical role of public support in their efforts.

This collaborative approach has been instrumental in achieving the successful rescue of Ms. Baah.

However, the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, personally spoke with the victim and her family following the rescue, demonstrating the police’s commitment to providing support and care to those affected by crime.

Furthermore, a team of police medical officers and clinical psychologists has been assigned to assist the family during this challenging period.

BY Daniel Bampoe