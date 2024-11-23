King Paluta, Obour, Diana Asamoah Electrify Kwahu NPP Rally

In a dazzling display of musical prowess, renowned artists King Paluta, Diana Asamoah, Eno Barony, Nicolas Omane Acheampong, Great Ampong and Bice Osei Kufour, popularly known as Obour, thrilled the crowd at the New Patriotic Party (NPP) rally in Kwahu Abetifi on Saturday.

The event, was part of a health walk, aimed at reuniting party members ahead of the upcoming elections.

The artists took to the stage, delivering thunderous performances that left the audience in awe.

King Paluta, known for his hit single “For the Popping”, got the crowd moving with his energetic vibes.

Diana Asamoah, with her powerful voice, mesmerized the audience, while Eno Barony and Obour also delivered outstanding performances.

The event was graced by top NPP officials, who seized the opportunity to preach the party’s bold solutions policies to the electorate.

The party bigwigs charged the crowd to rally behind the NPP, emphasizing the need for unity and support in the upcoming elections.

The NPP has been actively campaigning in the Eastern Region, with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, leading the charge.

The party is confident of winning the majority of parliamentary seats in the region, with its candidates poised to make a significant impact.

The successful event at Kwahu Abetifi is a testament to the NPP’s growing popularity in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe