We Are Targeting 30 Parliamentary Seats In Eastern Region- Justin Kodua Hints

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has set an ambitious target of winning between 28 to 30 parliamentary seats in the Eastern Region in the upcoming elections.

This goal is built on the party’s current stronghold in the region, where it already holds 25 of the 33 constituencies.

According to NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frempong, the party’s track record of developmental projects and hard work over the years makes it confident of gaining an additional three to five seats.

Justin Kodua made these remarks during the party’s health walk, dubbed the Final Walk, in Kwahu-Abetifi on Saturday.

The NPP General Secretary urged party members to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to ensure the continuation of the Free SHS policy.

He also emphasized the need for vigilance at the polls, citing concerns about potential tampering with the ballot box by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Atta Akyea

Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South Constituency, Samuel Attah Akyea also rallied support for the NPP, urging residents of the Eastern Region to ensure a majority win for the party.

Atta Akyea emphasized the importance of preventing a “skirt and blouse” voting pattern, where voters split their tickets between different parties.