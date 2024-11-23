Kumasi-Based Radio Presenter Arrested Over Alleged Publication of False News

The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action against Oheneba Nana Asiedu, a Kumasi-based radio and television presenter, by arresting him to assist in ongoing investigations concerning the dissemination of false news relating to the upcoming December 7 general elections.

The arrest comes on the heels of a video circulating on social media, which has drawn the attention of law enforcement authorities.

In the video, Oheneba Nana Asiedu is seen encouraging voters to cast their ballots for presidential candidates on separate days, December 7 and December 8, 2024.

The police have described the information as false and cautioned that such misinformation has the potential to disrupt public peace.

The authorities have urged the media to exercise responsibility in their reporting, especially as the nation approaches the critical election period.

Oheneba Nana Asiedu, who works for Wontumi FM in Kumasi, had earlier been directed to report to the Ashanti Regional Police Command in Kumasi to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The police have warned that spreading false news could have serious consequences for public order before, during, and after the elections.

-BY Daniel Bampoe