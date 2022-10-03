Asutifi North MP Rewards Teachers

The MP presenting a prize to Collins Boakye

THE NEW Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Asutifi North, Patrick Bannor, rewarded teachers in the constituency at a colourful ceremony last Friday.

Teachers from Primary and Junior High Schools were presented with various items, including motorbikes, fridges, television sets, tablets and citations at the event, which was held at Ntotoroso Asafuase.

The MP also rewarded the head teachers and other education administrators in the constituency for their contributions to education in the area.

Some traditional rulers were also given citations for their tremendous support of education in the district.

The programme was held on the theme: “Improving Positive Learning Outcomes in the Asutifi North District through Teachers’ Motivation – The Role of Stakeholders.”

The event was attended by the District Chief Executive (DCE), Anthony Agyei Mensah; District Director of Education, Naomi Asantewaa, as well as the regional and constituency executives of the NPP.

Addressing the gathering, MP Bannor said the award was part of efforts to motivate teachers as a way of improving the performance of students in the district.

According to him, education is one of his priority areas, noting that teachers are key in his agenda to bring about transformation in the constituency.

The District Director of Education commended the MP for his continued support to education in the district.

She also expressed gratitude to the District Assembly for its numerous support to the directorate.

She congratulated the awardees for their outstanding performances which have received recognition from the MP, and encouraged them to keep it up.

The education director called on all stakeholders to put all hands on deck to improve students’ performance in the Asutifi North District.

Collins Boakye, the overall best teacher, who went home with a brand new motorbike, on behalf of his colleagues, expressed gratitude to the MP for the recognition.

President of the Ntotoroso Traditional Council, Berimah Twereko Ampem, also commended the MP for the initiative to motivate teachers.

BY Ernest Kofi Adu