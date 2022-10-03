Murdered Mankessim Student Nurse Interred

Mother of the deceased mourning her daughter before her interment

FAMILY MEMBERS and friends of slain prospective student nurse, Georgina Asor Botchwey, last Saturday held a brief funeral ceremony at Yeji in the Pru East District of Bono Region and laid to rest their departed daughter.

Hundreds of well-wishers thronged the funeral ground to bid Georgina farewell, whose untimely demise broke out after she went for an interview at Ankarful Nursing Training College hoping to enroll as a student nurse, but never returned.

Investigations later indicated that she was picked up by a pastor friend of her elder sister, Michael Darko, and brutally murdered with the help of Nana Clarke, Tufuhene of Acquakrom, a suburb of Mankessim in the Central Region.

The suspects have since been remanded into police custody by a Cape Coast District Court presided over by Her Worship, Bernice Mensima Ackon.

The duo was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, to wit murder, and murder contrary to section 46 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, Act 29, 1980. They are to reappear on October 4, 2022.

The police after investigation exhumed the body of Georgina from the kitchen of Nana Clarke, after they confessed to the investigative team that they secretly buried her there after the gruesome murder. The body was handed over to the family to customarily bury her.

Uncle of the deceased, Ransford Asante, after burial had this to say, “We have buried our relative, what is left is in the hands of government. We are looking up to them for what they will do. We only need justice.”

FROM Daniel Y Dayee, Yeji