FC Group Lays Off 70 percent of Staff

Grace Amey-Obeng

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FC Beauty Group of Companies, Grace Amey-Obeng, has bemoaned what she described as an economic crisis crippling the country and several businesses along with it.

Mrs. Amey-Obeng said the effect of the economy is eating her businesses up to the extent that she had laid off the majority of her workers and closed down many of her businesses; just to stay afloat.

“I have closed 80 per cent of my businesses, and I have laid off 70 per cent of staff. We are now working three days a week. The situation is too stressful. “We want our Ghana back. This is not the Ghana we want. We cannot be paying people for no work done,” she lamented.

Mrs. Amey-Obeng revealed this when she spoke at the John Evans Atta Mills Memorial Lecture at the Cedi Auditorium of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), Sokode, near Ho; the Volta Regional Capital.

The lecture which attracted dignitaries from all walks of life was organised by the JEA Millis Memorial Heritage to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the passing of former President Mills. It was on the theme; “The Man John Evans Atta Mills, Ten Years On.”

The Effects of Covid-19 which have led to global inflationary pressure due to increased energy and food prices compounded by the impact of the Russia– Ukraine war have not spared the Ghanaian economy.

Despite the efforts of the Bank of Ghana and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, Ghana’s inflation continues to be one of the worst in the world; currently at 33 percent, says the Ghana Statistical Service. With a total debt of over 390 billion dollars, the country’s debt to GDP ratio is about 78 percent as of June 2022, the Bank of Ghana.

Not only businesses are feeling the toll of the crises, but the daily livelihoods of citizens are also adversely affected as food and transport prices have shot up with a dollar currently changing at Ghc10.

The FC Group CEO said the current situation vis a vis the tenure of the late President Mills who led many legacy projects likens him to a savior. “In these times, the old President is like Christ,” she stressed.

He commended the late president for his role in women’s empowerment and hoped that the country will do more for its heroes to set good examples for current and future generations.

The main speaker at the lecture, Professor Fred Newton Binka, Foundation Vice Chancellor of UHAS proposed that UHAS should be renamed after President JEA Mills for his vision and resolve to establish such a legacy. “The legacy of Professor Mills is so critical and important in today’s Ghana,” he reiterated.

Alex Segbefia, Chairman of the JEA Mills Memorial Heritage clarified that the Organisation was apolitical as it is a nonprofit, non-partisan, and independent organisation championing the ideologies of the late president.

“Atta Mills Speaks”, a book containing the speeches, State of the Nations Address, vision, and proposed programs and projects were launched and auctioned at the event.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)