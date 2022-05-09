‘Athletes Will Be Rewarded If…’

Mustapha Ussif

Recent presidential package for successful Ghanaian teams and athletes proves that those who toil and bring honour to the nation through their various sporting disciplines will be duly acknowledged and honoured by the state, Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has said.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has in the past months, hosted teams and athletes who have brought honour to the nation, and also announced special presidential packages for the teams and athletes.

Beneficiaries have included the Black Satellites, who won the Africa U-20 Football Cup, boxer Samuel Takyi, who won Ghana’s first Olympic medal in 30 years, and all members of Ghana’s Tokyo Olympic Team, whom the minister said were rewarded, despite not all of them winning medals, in order to motivate them and other athletes.

At the Meet the Press series in Accra yesterday, the Sports Minister announced that the President gifted the Black Satellites a $300,000 package (aside their official bonuses), which was paid to 25 players and 14 officials of the team for winning the tournament.

“The ministry also presented cheques amounting to the cedis equivalent of $150,000.00 on behalf of government, and the pledge made by the president to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Team for their outstanding performance during the games (sic),” Mustapha Ussif added.

“The beneficiaries of the package included Samuel Takyi, the boxer who won bronze medal for Ghana for the first time since 1992. He was presented with a $50,000.00 reward comprising the cedis equivalent of $10,000.00, a brand new Nissan Sunny saloon car worth $20,000.00 and another $20,000.00 for his professional career development.

“His other colleagues and coaches, numbering 20, were also presented with the cedis equivalent of $5,000 each.”

The minister noted that, while the ministry will continue to focus on developing sports and supporting the federations, Ghana has in President Akufo-Addo, a sports enthusiast who will always acknowledge and appreciate the exploits of athletes who bring laurels to the country.

He, therefore, urged all athletes, especially those who are accorded the special privilege of representing the country in various disciplines not to be distracted by financial considerations, but remain focused, and go all out to bring honour to the nation.

“The President has shown that he appreciates athletes’ efforts, and the state will duly reward them for the success and honour they bring to our nation,” he added.